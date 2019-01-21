Residents receive stay of execution over plans for hundreds of homes in Fareham 

RESIDENTS furious about plans to build hundreds of homes close to where they live in Fareham have been granted a stay of execution.

But with Fareham Borough Council still having a shortfall of 282 dwellings in order to comply with government’s five year land supply, proposals for 100 properties in Greenaway Lane, Warsash, and 350 dwellings to the east of Down End Road, Fareham, could yet happen.

The council’s planning committee debated the issues at a hotly contested meeting with residents packing the public gallery to make their points heard – with travel mayhem, safety fears and pollution chief among their concerns.

The Down End Road development proposals by Miller Homes – which also included plans for access, footpaths and other amenities – was widely criticised by residents and councillors.

Melvin Rees, who lives close to where the development would be built, said: ‘There would be a lot more air pollution which would damage the health of children who go to the nearby Cams Hill School. The health and welfare of our children is at stake.’

Jo Youngs said the proposal would drastically ‘impact on people’s lives’ with 700 vehicles travelling through the area – resulting in an ‘increase in congestion’. She also raised concerns about Down End Road being used as a cut-through and said there needs to be proper traffic calming measures.

Trevor Ling added it was ‘imperative that adequate infrastructure’ was put in place to deal with the effects of ‘increased traffic’. He also highlighted concerns over the railway bridge – ‘already a choke point causing several accidents’ – which would be used by residents and students.

Chairman of the committee, councillor Nick Walker said ‘if someone got killed it would be our fault’.

It was agreed by members to defer the proposal while Hampshire Highways and Miller Homes sought a solution over the railway bridge safety concerns.

It was a similar story in Greenaway Lane, which was also deferred by members after passionate arguments from residents were put forward highlighting concerns over safety and access and even the legality of the Bargate Homes proposal – ultimately forcing councillors to hold back from making a decision.

Led by residents Hilary and Rob Megginson, it was argued the development would be ‘unlawful’ and ‘catastrophic’ with it being on a site of special interest – with them offering evidence from a Queen’s Counsel barrister supporting their case.

Members decided the best course of action was to defer the application to consider taking further advice on the legality of the proposal, as well as to look at issues over access and highways.

There was good news for residents opposing Driftstone Homes proposal for 16 dwellings at The Grange, Oakcroft Lane in Stubbington.

Resident Susan Boyce, who lives on Ranvilles Lane where there would be two access points, told the committee the plan would ‘not be in keeping with the area’ and was ‘against council policies’. She also claimed it would damage the ecosystem with trees destroyed and there a massive increase in traffic.

Members agreed and rejected the proposal.