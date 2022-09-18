Flower tributes were laid at the foot of the steps and a piper played as attendees gathered to listen to speeches and join in song at today’s service.

The Salvation Army band performed for the crowds, leading renditions of ‘Abide with me’, ‘The Lord’s my Shepherd’, ‘Lord of all hopefulness’, and the National Anthem.

Alec Still, commander of The Salvation Army in Portsmouth, said that the service was ‘very reflective, very fitting’.

Standard bearers at the service in the Guildhall Square. Picture: Mike Cooter (180922)

He added: ‘I’m always proud for the band to be here as part of the community.’

Michael Barry has been a standard bearer for 16 years, and says he was ‘very honoured’ to take part in the service today.

He added: ‘It’s a nice gesture from Portsmouth City Council.’

Heads bowed during ther minutes silence in Guildhall Square. Picture: Mike Cooter (180922)

With Michael was Sue Barry, who has served the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal for 43 years.

She said: ‘The service was lovely, I’m glad they have done it for the Queen.’

Councillor Hugh Mason, the Right Worshipful the Lord Mayor of Portsmouth, welcomed the crowds to the service as well as giving his own recollections of the Queen.

Richard Farman said the service was ‘very good’: ‘As an ex-Royal yachtsman, it’s been a very emotional two weeks.

Vice Admiral John McAnally CB LVO, former navigating officer on the Royal Yacht Britannia, addressing the crowd in the Guildhall Square. Picture: Mike Cooter (180922)

‘It was the pinnacle of your career, and threw wonderful years.

‘I have lots of memories, which the service today has brought back for me.’

Many attendees were dressed in their service uniforms and wore their medals with pride.

Jason Billing travelled from his home in Gosport to see the service in Guildhall Square today.

Heads bowed and flowers offered on the Guildhall steps. Picture: Mike Cooter (180922)

He is an able seaman in the Royal Navy, and has served for six years. His wife performed for the crowds in Portsmouth as part of the Military Wives Choir.

Jason said: ‘The service went really well, no one slipped up.

‘I didn’t have the delight of meeting her [the Queen], but I’m sure one day I’ll meet one of them.

‘I couldn’t not turn up today.’

While the service was led by the Dean of Portsmouth, The Very Reverend Dr Anthony Cane, a number of speakers from different communities took part in a multi-faith service of remembrance.

Lady Mayoress Maria Costa addressing the service in the Guildhall Square. Picture: Mike Cooter (180922)

Tony Cooper, the Warden of the Portsmouth and Southsea Synagogue, Mr L Ali of the Portsmouth Muslim Academy, The Right Reverend Philip Egan, Roman Catholic Bishop of Portsmouth, Jaswant Singh Digpal, secretary of the Portsmouth Sikh Temple, Reverend Tracey Ansell for the Free Churches, and the Right Reverend Jonathan Frost, the Church of England, Bishop of Portsmouth, also share their reflections and led in prayers.

Portsmouth couple Vicky Boyton and Warren Avery attended the service along with other members of the Forgotten Veterans charity.

Vicky said: ‘I thought it went really well - they’ve done her very proud.’

Warren added: ‘The service was brilliant. It was good that there were words from people from different cultures in the community.

‘Everyone was well spoken, well presented.’