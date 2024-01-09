News you can trust since 1877
Restaurants in Hampshire: Here are 14 incredible restaurants in Portsmouth and surrounding areas, according to Open Table

There are hundreds of places across the city that dish up cuisines bursting with flavour.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 9th Jan 2024, 17:18 GMT
Updated 9th Jan 2024, 17:18 GMT

If you are someone that likes trying new foods and new restaurants, then look no further because Hampshire is home to thousands of amazing businesses in the industry. From Italian places to curry houses to a traditional pub serving up the classics, there is definitely something for everyone in the area.

Here are 14 of the best restaurants in Portsmouth and the surrounding areas, according to Open Table:

Best Restaurants

Sakura Portsmouth Japanese Restaurant has been listed as one of the best places to go for a meal, according to Open Table.

Sakura Portsmouth Japanese Restaurant, Portsmouth

Sakura Portsmouth Japanese Restaurant has been listed as one of the best places to go for a meal, according to Open Table.

Carter & Co, Portsmouth, is known for its casual dining experience and it is perfect if a couple are looking for a romantic meal.

Carter & Co, Portsmouth

Carter & Co, Portsmouth, is known for its casual dining experience and it is perfect if a couple are looking for a romantic meal.

The Florence Arms Gastro Pub, Southsea, has a brilliant reputation for its inviting atmosphere and its delicious roast dinner.

The Florence Arms Gastro Pub, Southsea

The Florence Arms Gastro Pub, Southsea, has a brilliant reputation for its inviting atmosphere and its delicious roast dinner.

