Revealed: Audrey’s secret to a long life as she celebrates her 101st birthday

Audrey Colwell celebrating her 101st birthday and, right, in her younger days

A very special celebration took place at Care UK’s Pear Tree Court, on Portsmouth Road, when resident Audrey Colwell celebrated her 101st birthday.

She revealed her secret to longevity is to ‘keep fit and be happy’.

To mark the big day, staff decorated the home’s bistro area with balloons and banners, and the chef baked a special cake.

Eileen was born on June 4 1922, in Westbourne, just a few years after the First World War ended. At the time George V was King and David Lloyd George was Prime Minister.

Audrey’s family then moved to Ashling, near Chichester, where she went to school.

After leaving school aged just 14, Audrey worked in West Dean House in Sussex as a maid.

Before the Second World War broke out, Audrey went to work as a housekeeper for Dr Horn and his family in Horndean.

During the war, Audrey met her future husband William, who worked as a gardener for Dr Horn in the house where she was working.

After the war, William and Audrey got married in Egham. Audrey gave up work to have a family and they moved to Waterlooville in 1953.

They had five children together, three girls and two boys. She now has nine grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren, some of whom live in Australia.

Aimee Sparks, Home Manager at Pear Tree Court, said: ‘Audrey is a beloved resident nd it was wonderful to help her celebrate this impressive milestone.

‘Everything we do is centred around helping residents to lead active and fulfilling lives, so we are always eager to recognise significant anniversaries and birthdays.

‘Audrey’s 101st birthday was no exception, and it was brilliant to raise a glass of bubbly to her on her special day.’

Pear Tree Court, opened five years ago, is a state-of-the-art care home which provides full-time residential, nursing and dementia care, as well as short-term respite care.

The care home has its very own cinema and hair salon.

Care UK is one of the largest providers of residential care for older people, operating 120 care homes with almost 7,800 beds providing both residential and nursing care. A team of 8,000 staff deliver care to over 7,000 residents every day.

Care UK also has a healthcare division which delivers more than 70 dedicated NHS services across England, including NHS treatment centres and NHS 111 services.