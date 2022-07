The IT Crowd star tweeted: ‘After Magritte’ with a picture of a yellow bin-like object branded by the cross-Solent ferry company Wightlink, which runs out of Portsmouth and Southampton.

It shows a sign pasted on the front saying: ‘This is not a bin’.

It refers to the 1964 surrealist masterpiece by Rene Magritte: This is Not an Apple.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richard Ayoade's tweet: 'After Magritte' of a Wightlink Ferries' bin that is not a bin