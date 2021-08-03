Over the past two years, a team of motorbike riders known as the Airborne Forces Riders have taken part in an annual Ride of Respect to raise funds for and awareness of The South Atlantic Medal Association.

This charity supports the veterans of the short but costly Falklands war, which is approaching its 40th anniversary in 2022.

South Atlantic Medal Association also helps the families of those who were lost, including merchant seamen and royal fleet auxiliary.

The riders visit a memorial as they raise awareness of their chosen charity

Following two successful rides in 2019 and 2020, the Airborne Forces Riders - two of which are Falklands veterans - set off on Saturday to travel more than 2,500 miles around the UK, visiting memorials and the graves of the fallen.

Paul Moore, Charlie McColgan (both 9 Para Sqn RE), Tony McKie (1 Para) and Phil Damant (RAF) take on the challenge from July 31 to August 15, visiting more than 80 gravesites of men who lost their lives in the Falklands war.

Paul said: ‘We are doing this ride to demonstrate that these men are not forgotten, to pay our respects to each one and their families, and to raise funds for the South Atlantic Medal Association who continue to support veterans of the Falklands war and most importantly, the families who have lost loved ones.’

The four veterans will visit sites in Portsmouth on August 9, including The Yomper Royal Marines memorial in by the former Royal Marines Museum in Eastney and the Falklands Sea Forces Memorial next to the Square Tower in Old Portsmouth.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron