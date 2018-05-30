River bank search for missing Gosport’s Katrice Lee ends

THE British military has ended a renewed investigation into the disappearance of Katrice Lee.

The search of a German river bank has ended after investigators found no new evidence.

Katrice, whose mum Sharon and sister Natasha live in Gosport, went missing on her second birthday on November 28, 1981, on the outskirts of Paderborn – near the British military base where her father was stationed.

The Royal Military Police’s search of the Alme river banks, in the western city of Paderborn, turned up no new leads on what happened to Katrice, a spokesman said.

Excavation of the river bank started in early May and was scheduled to take five weeks, but the military said investigators were able to conclude work faster than planned.

A review of the evidence had concluded the riverbank was ‘significant and of interest’.