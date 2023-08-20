News you can trust since 1877
RNLI launches new podcast 200 Voices to mark its bicentenary coming in March 2024

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution’s (RNLI) will be releasing a new episode of its podcast 200 Voices every day up until its bicentenary on March 4 next year.
Chris Broom
By Chris Broom
Published 20th Aug 2023, 11:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Aug 2023, 11:22 BST
The RNLI in actionThe RNLI in action
The RNLI in action

The first episode was released on Friday, and over the 200 days it will explore captivating stories from the charity’s history and through to the current day.

Available across all podcast platforms and the RNLI’s website, listeners can hear from survivors, supporters, volunteers, lifeguards, celebrity ambassadors, historians and many more from across the UK and Ireland, and beyond.

The series will hear from celebrity ambassadors such as The Sixth Commandment actor Timothy Spall, Gavin and Stacey actress Ruth Jones, Irish musician Phil Coulter, gold medal Olympian Sir Ben Ainslie and Bafta-winning actress Joanna Scanlan who is supporting the RNLI’s Omaze campaign.

It will also hear from people whose lives have been touched by the lifesaving charity.

RNLI strategic content manager Rory Stamp said: “We knew we had to do something really special to mark the RNLI’s 200th anniversary, which is such a monumental milestone.

“200 Voices is an incredible collection of stories that are emotive, powerful, inspiring and heart-warming. The series gives us a chance to hear from a whole variety of amazing people who have played a part in or been touched by our lifesaving charity.

“200 Voices is the first in a programme of activity planned to mark the RNLI’s bicentenary as we celebrate the world-class lifesaving service we provide today, remember our remarkable history and aim to inspire the future generations of lifesavers and supporters as we move through into the next 200 years.’

To find out more about the RNLI’s bicentenary, visit RNLI.org/200.

