RNLI Portsmouth host annual Reindeer Run at Southsea Common this December - Here's everything you need to know
The annual RNLI Portsmouth Reindeer Run is a fun event where everyone is welcome to take part.
The event will take place on December 3 between 8:30am and 12:30pm and there will be three options to choose from – a 1k, 5k or a 10k run to help raise money for the RNLI.
There will be prizes and medals for the first man and woman taking part in the 5k and 10k.
Tickets will be required for all runners taking part and all tickets will need to be purchased by someone over 18.
There is no age restriction for the 1km, but those under 15 will need to be accompanied by an adult. If you are 15 and over, you can participate but you will need parental consent if you are under 18.
The minimum age requirement for the 5k is 11 years old but those under 15 need to be accompanied by an adult and the minimum age to participate in the 10km is 15 years old.
The RNLI is asking that everyone raises a minimum of £50 per person and the funds raised will go back into the Portsmouth rescue service which helps thousands annually.
The event will start at Southsea Common and registration will open at 8am. There are registration deadline times throughout the morning and for more information visit the website.