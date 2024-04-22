Road closed near M3 after early morning single-vehicle crash
A road has been closed after an early morning crash.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Debris was left across the A3090, near the M3 junction for Chandler’s Ford, following the single vehicle incident around 4am.
AA Traffic News said: “Road closed due to crash, one vehicle involved and debris on road on A3090 both ways between Hook Road and B3043 Hursley Road. Between Romsey and Winchester, since around 4am.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.