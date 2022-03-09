Portsmouth road in Fratton closed as police deal with crash between two cars that left woman injured

POLICE and fire crews have closed St Mary’s Road in Fratton after a collision between two cars left a woman needing medical treatment.

By Richard Lemmer
Wednesday, 9th March 2022, 3:10 pm
Updated Wednesday, 9th March 2022, 3:40 pm

Police closed the road between Milton Road and Clarkes Road after being called to the incident near Kingston Cemetery at 1.11pm this afternoon.

A black Ford Ka and a grey Ford Kuga collided and partially blocked the road, according to a spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary.

A woman is currently being treated by paramedics for minor injuries.

Police have closed St Marys Road due to a reported road traffic incident outside Kingston Cemetery. Picture: Google Maps

The spokesman added: ‘The road is currently closed in both ways as well as Langstone Road.

‘South Central Ambulance Service and Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service are also on-scene.’

Police have closed St Marys Road due to a suspected collision between two cars. Picture: Debz Croker