Police closed the road between Milton Road and Clarkes Road after being called to the incident near Kingston Cemetery at 1.11pm this afternoon.

A black Ford Ka and a grey Ford Kuga collided and partially blocked the road, according to a spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary.

A woman is currently being treated by paramedics for minor injuries.

Police have closed St Marys Road due to a reported road traffic incident outside Kingston Cemetery. Picture: Google Maps

The spokesman added: ‘The road is currently closed in both ways as well as Langstone Road.

‘South Central Ambulance Service and Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service are also on-scene.’

