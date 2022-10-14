Robbie Coltrane of Harry Potter and Cracker fame has died age 72
SCOTTISH actor Robbie Coltrane has died at the age of 72, his agent has announced.
Coltrane, best known for playing Hagrid in the Harry Potter series and for starring as Dr Eddie Fitzgerald in ITV’s Cracker, died earlier today.
The cause of his death has not yet been confirmed.
His agent, Belinda Wright, said: ‘He will probably be best remembered for decades to come as Hagrid in the Harry Potter films, a role which brought joy to children and adults alike all over the world, prompting a stream of fan letters every week for over 20 years.
‘For me personally, I shall remember him as an abidingly loyal client as well as being a wonderful actor, he was forensically intelligent, brilliantly witty and after 40 years of being proud to be to called his agent, I shall miss him.’
She also extended the family’s thanks to the team at Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Scotland for their care.