Coltrane, best known for playing Hagrid in the Harry Potter series and for starring as Dr Eddie Fitzgerald in ITV’s Cracker, died earlier today.

The cause of his death has not yet been confirmed.

Actor Robbie Coltrane, who died in Forth Valley Royal Hospital today. Picture: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images

His agent, Belinda Wright, said: ‘He will probably be best remembered for decades to come as Hagrid in the Harry Potter films, a role which brought joy to children and adults alike all over the world, prompting a stream of fan letters every week for over 20 years.

‘For me personally, I shall remember him as an abidingly loyal client as well as being a wonderful actor, he was forensically intelligent, brilliantly witty and after 40 years of being proud to be to called his agent, I shall miss him.’