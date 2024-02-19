Rolled truck leaves road closed and diversions for A27 drivers

AA Traffic News said the incident happened on the A27 near Chichester around 4.30am. The AA said “road closed, recovery work, rolled over truck, slow traffic, detour in operation” before adding: “Road closed and slow traffic due to recovery work and rolled over truck on A27 Westhampnett Bypass Eastbound from the A285 (Portfield Roundabout) to A285 / Temple Bar Interchange (Halnaker / Petworth turn off). Towards Worthing. Detour in operation.”

National Highways said: "Currently it is expected the road will remain closed in to the morning peak travel period. Traffic is being diverted around the closure via the A285 through Westhampnett, Temple Bar to Halnaker and then via The Street to the A27 at the Boxgrove Roundabout."