Rotary Club of Fareham appoint new president following handover ceremony at Cams Hall Estate Golf Club

A NEW president for The Rotary Club of Fareham has been appointed following a handover ceremony celebration.

By Hollie Busby
Friday, 1st July 2022, 10:19 pm

Pam Marsden was handed the position yesterday at Cams Hall Estate Golf Club at Portchester, Fareham with an announcement of a new supportive charity.

The Rainbow Centre in the town, which helps children and adults affected by neurological conditions, will be the cause the club fundraise for during 2022-2023.

Pam Marsden, the new Fareham Rotary Club president, pictured with rotary member Norman Chapman

Pam said: ‘The club is hoping to fundraise for modern playground equipment, starting with a wonderful roundabout accessible by all children.’

