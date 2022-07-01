Pam Marsden was handed the position yesterday at Cams Hall Estate Golf Club at Portchester, Fareham with an announcement of a new supportive charity.

The Rainbow Centre in the town, which helps children and adults affected by neurological conditions, will be the cause the club fundraise for during 2022-2023.

Pam Marsden, the new Fareham Rotary Club president, pictured with rotary member Norman Chapman