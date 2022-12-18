Rowans Hospice Charity's annual Lake of Lights event was due to take place from 5pm today (Sunday, December 18).

The event usually sees large crowds gather at the Canoe Lake in Southsea to remember loved ones they have lost, and dedicate a candle that would be placed on the lake, creating a magical ‘Lake of Lights'.

It is open to everyone, whether they have received support from the charity or not and would have featured a remembrance service followed by carols with the Purbrook Community Choir and a performance from the Gosport Solent Brass Band.

Placing the candles in the lake. Rowans Lake of Lights, Canoe Lake, Southsea in 2019. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (151219-36)