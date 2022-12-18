Rowan Hospice's Lake of Lights remembrance event at The Canoe Lake in Southsea is cancelled because of bad weather
AN EVENT to remember loved ones has been cancelled because of foul weather.
Rowans Hospice Charity's annual Lake of Lights event was due to take place from 5pm today (Sunday, December 18).
The event usually sees large crowds gather at the Canoe Lake in Southsea to remember loved ones they have lost, and dedicate a candle that would be placed on the lake, creating a magical ‘Lake of Lights'.
It is open to everyone, whether they have received support from the charity or not and would have featured a remembrance service followed by carols with the Purbrook Community Choir and a performance from the Gosport Solent Brass Band.
The charity tweeted: ‘We regret to announce that we have decided to cancel our Lake of Lights event this evening due to be held at 17:00 hrs at Canoe Lake in Southsea due to the very poor weather conditions. We are so sorry to disappoint the very many people who would ordinarily attend the event.’