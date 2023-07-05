Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: ‘It really has been a privilege and an honour to be the Rowans Hospice chief executive, and to have been instrumental in developing Clinical Services since June 1994 when I arrived to work in the part-constructed Rowans Hospice as its first Matron.'

Ruth White has celebrated her retirement in style after working as the Chief Executive for Rowans Hospice for 29 years. Pictured: (left to right) Fred Dinenage and Ruth White

To thank Ruth, the team presented her with flowers from the hospice gardens and a custom-made necklace featuring the Rowans’ 'R', while a photo slideshow shared some of Ruth’s career highlights from the last 29 years.

She added: ‘Hardly a day goes by when my heart doesn’t sing from reading a letter of thanks and appreciation for the services that are provided. These memories I will treasure forever and know that in passing on the baton to Kirsteen, there will be sadness but also confidence that she will continue the legacy of high-quality personalised care that was set into the charity’s DNA by our founders, dating back to 1984 when the fundraising began.’