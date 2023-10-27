News you can trust since 1877
Rowans Hospice: Hundreds of children took part in Starlit Walk for Rowans Hospice - here are 22 pictures

Hundreds of children dressed up in their finest outfits yesterday as they took part in the annual Starlit walk for Rowans Hospice.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 27th Oct 2023, 11:35 BST
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 11:38 BST

Rowans Hospice Charity welcomed hundreds of children to Portsmouth’s Historic Dockyard on October 26 to take part in the annual Starlit Walk.

This sponsored walk offered a choice of a 1.5 or 3 mile route and attendees were given the opportunity to explore the iconic sights of the Dockyard by twilight, while remembering a loved one.

All of the money raised from the event will go towards Rowans Hospice which provides much-needed support to people in the local community when they need it most.

Here are 22 pictures from the Starlit Walk:

Enjoying the warm up before the start. Starlit Walk in aid of Rowans Hospice, Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, HM Naval Base Portsmouth Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 261023-21)

1. Starlit Walk in aid of Rowans Hospice, Portsmouth Historic Dockyard

Enjoying the warm up before the start. Starlit Walk in aid of Rowans Hospice, Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, HM Naval Base Portsmouth Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 261023-21) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Alice Kennard, left, adn Juliette Vidal. Starlit Walk in aid of Rowans Hospice, Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, HM Naval Base Portsmouth Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 261023-31)

2. Starlit Walk in aid of Rowans Hospice, Portsmouth Historic Dockyard

Alice Kennard, left, adn Juliette Vidal. Starlit Walk in aid of Rowans Hospice, Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, HM Naval Base Portsmouth Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 261023-31) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Starlit Walk in aid of Rowans Hospice, Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, HM Naval Base Portsmouth Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 261023-30)

3. Starlit Walk in aid of Rowans Hospice, Portsmouth Historic Dockyard

Starlit Walk in aid of Rowans Hospice, Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, HM Naval Base Portsmouth Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 261023-30) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Starlit Walk in aid of Rowans Hospice, Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, HM Naval Base Portsmouth Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 261023-29)

4. Starlit Walk in aid of Rowans Hospice, Portsmouth Historic Dockyard

Starlit Walk in aid of Rowans Hospice, Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, HM Naval Base Portsmouth Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 261023-29) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

