Rowans Hospice pays tribute to founder Dr John Duncan Walters

Dr John Duncan Walters

However, as a nonagenarian, one has to be proud of a life well-lived with many achievements and selfless giving that went far and beyond his professional career as a doctor.

Dr Walters, or the person we knew as ‘Duncan’, became involved with the hospice movement in 1984 when a group of community nurses from Somerstown Health Centre were motivated to begin fundraising and generating support for a local hospice. The concept was then formally put forward publicly by John Marshall, the Lord Mayor of Portsmouth at the time, who developed his Mayoral Appeal to raise funds and awareness for what was then known as the ‘Portsmouth Area Hospice’ and to the formation of a charitable company to create an independent Hospice in 1988.

Dr Walters formally joined the Board of Trustees of the Portsmouth Area Hospice in September 1989. During those formative years he contributed wise counsel during a period when there was little money, no hospice site, and many problems to overcome. In the following five years, over £1m was raised and a 3.5-acre site was donated. The on-going public appeal cleared the capital cost of the hospice and its day care unit, and helped towards early annual operating costs while revenue fundraising got underway.

In October 1994, the month in which the Rowans Hospice opened its doors to its first patients, Dr Walters was nominated Honorary Chairman of the Board of Trustees and Honorary Chairman of The Rowans Hospice Trading Company; a subsidiary that was raising funds through its charitable shops.

Honorary vice-president Ian Bott said: ‘Duncan’s contribution to the success of the Rowans was enormous. It stands as a worthy legacy from him, his hard work, and his spirit of service to his local communities. He took over the leadership of a new-born hospice and, over a period of 10 years, guided it to a position of being recognised as one of the finest hospices in the land. A tremendous achievement for which so many will be grateful.’

Under his inspired leadership, the hospice went from strength to strength, steadily expanding its facilities and services to support local families. He then expertly supervised its operation thereafter, in the role of Honorary Chairman, for almost a decade. Duncan left no stone unturned in his determination to motivate, not only his fellow trustees and the staff, but also a large number of volunteers who were instrumental in securing the hospice’s future. His inspiring leadership was the driving force behind the Hospice’s success and he unstintingly gave of his time, experience and professional skills; devoting all his energies single-mindedly to achieving the dream of so many and creating a hospice for the people of Portsmouth and south-east Hampshire. ‘We owe such a lot to his vision, energy and contribution to Rowans Hospice over the years,’ said trustee Elizabeth Emms.

In September 1995, Dr Walters had the foresight to set up an ethics committee, with lay representation and professional external advisers to guide and inform ethical decision making within the hospice. This was extremely innovative at the time and quite inspirational and still to this day the Rowans is still fairly unique in having what is now entitled an ethics governance group, that debates ethical practice. The group is now involved with ethical debates, for example related to physician-assisted dying, resuscitation and the Mental Capacity Act. It has also supported and guided research in palliative care, encouraging staff and students to develop sensitive methodology to explore issues related to dying and bereavement. Many studies have informed practice to the benefit of those who come into our care.

Overseeing the development of the medical, nursing, and administration of the Rowans, Duncan took the charity to a level where it is now recognised as one of the highest quality independent hospices in the country; a centre of excellence across Portsmouth and South-East Hampshire; and achieving an ‘outstanding’ rating by the Care Quality Commission.

Duncan relinquished the chairmanship of the board of trustees of The Rowans Hospice and the board of directors of The Rowans Hospice Trading Company in October 2003, however continued to serve as trustee on both Boards for yet a further decade.

Up until his death July 20 Duncan remained involved and held the title of Emeritus Trustee, in recognition of his tireless determination to seek the resources, which enabled the Hospice to fully open and to become financially viable thereafter.

n Funeral Details for Dr John Duncan Walters - Wednesday, August 18 at 1.30pm, a church service will be held in Portsmouth Cathedral, High Street, Old Portsmouth, PO1 2HA.

All welcome. Followed by a private cremation at The Oaks, Havant

In Duncan’s memory, donations, in lieu of flowers, can be made if wished, to Rowans Hospice c/o Barrells, 380 Havant Road, Waterlooville PO7 7TA

We are very appreciative to his widow, Joan and to the family for continuing Duncan’s legacy in raising funds for Rowans Hospice in his memory.

He will be sadly missed.

Ruth White, chief executive