Record breakers (from left) - Maggie Hodge, Emma Haxell, Amy L Wood, Emma Wolstenholme, Clair Fennessy and Sandra Gates

And not only that, they collected valuable environmental data which will be analysed by scientists at the University of Portsmouth.

Army officer Maggie Hodge, a member of the Tudor Sailing Club in Portsmouth, was among the group who battled torrential rain, strong winds, lightning and thunder while rowing two hours on and two hours off for 44 days.

Departing from London in early June, the crew of ‘Team Ithaca’ rowed continuously and unsupported for 2,000 miles around the entire coast of Great Britain.

In addition, they sourced data on microplastics, temperature, noise pollution and biodiversity.

They collected microplastics using a specially designed sampling system borne out of an innovative collaboration between UoP scientists and engineers from Harwin and Porvair Filtration Group, whose head office is in Segensworth.

Dr Fay Couceiro, expert in biogeochemistry and environmental pollution at the UoP, said: "I’m delighted to see all the rowers back safe and sound, beating a world record no less! This is an amazing achievement on its own, made more so by their commitment to collect an incredible scientific dataset whilst rowing.

“The team has collected over 1,000 hours of underwater sound data, over 80 eDNA samples for biodiversity analysis, over 40 microplastic pollution samples, and a comprehensive UK wide sea surface temperature data set during the worst marine heatwave we have experienced.

"I am truly thankful for their fortitude in collecting this data for us.”

The rowers’ boat, ‘Challenger’, recorded 2.8 terabytes of underwater noise pollution data.

Ryan Mowat, Director of Fisheries and Research from RS Aqua, said: “Using our new Porpoise OB1 underwater noise recorder has meant that for the first time they are recording high fidelity underwater noise without pause throughout their journey.

“This is a world first and opens lots of opportunities for research. The data will help us study wildlife, such as whales and dolphins, and identify noise pollution along our coastline.”

The team also collected temperature data using a fin-embedded sensor.

Ryan added: “By comparing this year's data with those of previous years, researchers hope to gain insight into how the warming of the oceans has affected patterns and behaviours of marine life around the UK.”

Samples of Environmental DNA (eDNA) were collected using an automatic pumping system, which will provide data on biodiversity.

GB Row Challenge Founder, William de Laszlo, saluted the team’s achievement.

“The data they have collected is mind-blowing and we look forward to the impact report, which will build on last year’s data giving us an even better picture of the many challenges facing British coastal waters.

“Viewing the UK from the outside in is an amazing adventure and they have navigated complex tidal streams, shipping lanes, and of course our wonderful British weather, to complete the world’s toughest rowing race and help protect this beautiful diverse island we live on.

“With every stroke of the oar they’ve shown dedication to making a positive impact on the environment by collecting data that will help us to understand our fragile ocean ecosystems.”

Ben Green, Harwin’s Head of Sustainability, added: “The performance by Team Ithaca has been nothing short of exceptional.