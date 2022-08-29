Royal fun at Unida launch day in Waterlooville helps kickstart charity coffee mornings

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A launch day for charity, Unida, was held at Padnell Park in Waterlooville, boosting the charity’s funds enough to begin hosting weekly coffee mornings providing one-to-one peer support.

A visit from members of Over The Rainbow children's entertainment, animals from Chicken Rescue UK, a dance act from Paulsgrove performers Follow Your Dreamz and a raffle boasting a £100 voucher were some of the treats on offer at the fun day.

Established in November last year, the charity will offer support, both practical and emotional, to families who have children with special educational needs (SEN) and mental health issues.

Bubble Witch Debbie Pickering entertains with her huge airborne creations. Picture: Mike Cooter (300722)

The hourly coffee mornings, which from September 13 will be held every Tuesday from 9.15am at Waterlooville Community Centre, will be a ‘safe and non-judgemental space’ for parents and carers to get together for coffee, a chat and plenty of cake.

Founders of the charity Emma Osuch, 31, and Kirsty Selfe, 34, both have boys with SEN and decided to set up the charity after noticing a gap in support for parents, with little available other than CAMHS (Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services) – which often has long waiting times due to demand.

Emma said: ‘It’s been amazing, we were blown away. We didn’t expect as many people to turn up as they did, it was a really good day. Loads of local businesses turned up, we’ve even started working with CAMHS.’

Dylan Grant, seven, rang the bell and won a prize. Picture: Mike Cooter (300722)

Kirsty added that the reaction from local community had been ‘really positive’ on the day, with support from businesses and residents alike.

One worker from CAHMS has since raised money and awareness for the newly established charity, running a 5K to help support Unida.

‘It’s gone really big since the fete, we’ve got lots of meetings to do and lots of people that want to catch up and start working with us, we’ve got so many ideas’ added Emma.