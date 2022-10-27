Royal Naval school hosts charity coffee morning to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support

Sailors at HMS Sultan were treated to a bounty of cakes and delicious snacks recently as the Royal Naval Air Engineering and Survival Equipment School (RNAESS) hosted a coffee morning for Macmillan Cancer Support.

The event was organised by RNAESS infrastructure and admin manager Carole Henderson and ICT support Andrea Jones.

Andrea said: ‘We first started the cake sales for Macmillan in 2018 and after doing the same in 2019 have had to take a break due to Covid since so it’s great to finally get back to baking.

Carole Henderson and Andrea Jones organised a coffee morning to raise money for Macmillan.

‘Almost everyone knows someone who has been affected by cancer, so we are pleased to be able to show our support for MacMillan Cancer Support and they work that they do.’