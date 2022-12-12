Royal Navy cheers next generation of physical instructors during passing out ceremony

Physical instructors have put on an impressive display of athletic ability.

Acrobatics, rope climbing, and pyrotechnics were just a few of the impressive displays at the Physical Training Instructors pass out parade at HMS Temeraire.

The sailors and Royal Marines who have completed the course are experts in health, well-being, and fitness, and support the entire Royal Navy and Royal Marines from new recruits to the First Sea Lord.

The 15 PTIs have been assigned to different bases across the UK including HMS Collingwood and HMS Nelson.

WO1 PT Lee Derbyshire, Training Officer at the Royal Navy School of Physical Training said: ‘We transform aspirant sailors from across the Royal Navy into Physical Training Instructors who will influence and inspire members of our Service throughout their careers, at sea and ashore.

‘All 15 qualifiers from LPTQC 68 have proved time and time again that they have the necessary qualities that are needed to join this unique specialisation.’

The routine included traditional methods that Royal Navy sailors have used throughout history to keep fit and increase morale including sea shanty songs, club swinging, and the hornpipe dance.

Friends, family, and guests attended the parade, which also showed a short comedy sketch video created by the course members and ended with the presentation of certificate and PT badges.

