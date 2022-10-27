HMS Albion has been in Egypt as part of Littoral Response Group North, a task force designed to react to crises in European waters.

Before working alongside the Egyptian Navy, sailors visited the El Alamein War Cemetery for a service to remember all those who lost their lives in the Second Battle of El Alamein 80 years ago during the Second World War.

Commemorations also took place at the German War Cemetery in El Alamein.

Pictured: HMS Albion Guard stands to attention. as distinguished guests were invited to a capability display on HMS Albion flight deck whilst alongside in Alexandra.

Attending the event was His Majesty’s Ambassador to Egypt, Gareth Bayley, alongside Albion’s crew and her commanding officer Captain Simon Kelly.

Captain Kelly said: ‘Remembering those who have laid down their lives to ensure we all enjoy the freedoms we have today is both an honour and a privilege.

‘It is right that, alongside our Commonwealth and international allies and partners, we pay tribute to the thousands of service personnel who sadly did not return home from El Alamein 80 years ago.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

The recent stop in Egypt also saw Albion host a series of delegates while the ship’s company got to see some of the country’s famous landmarks, including the Pyramids.