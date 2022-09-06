Type 23 frigates HMS Westminster, HMS Lancaster, and HMS Richmond tracked the group of three Russian ships as they headed home from the eastern Mediterranean after supporting Russia’s invasion of Ukraine since February.

The Russian task group skirting the edge of British waters included the Slava-class cruiser Marshal Ustinov – the sister ship of the ill-fated Moskva which sunk in the Black Sea in April – and the Udaloy-class destroyer, Vice-Admiral Kulakov, plus their tanker Vyazma.

The Royal Navy frigates and their helicopters used an array of sensors and cutting-edge tracking technology to keep a close watch as the group moved through the Celtic Sea and the English Channel.

HMS Westminster maintaining a vigilant watch on RFN Cruiser Marshal Ustinov.

Meanwhile, as this operation was under way, Royal Navy patrol ship HMS Mersey shadowed Russian military research vessel Akademik Ioffe on its journey south through the Dover shipping lanes and into the Channel.

HMS Westminster deployed from Portsmouth to intercept the Russian ships in the Celtic Sea, where they paused, dispersing up to 60 nautical miles while the Marshal Ustinov was refuelled by the tanker Vyazma.

HMS Westminster’s commanding officer, Commander Ed Moss-Ward, said: ‘Maritime security in the sea areas around the UK is crucial to our prosperity and resilience.

‘The Royal Navy routinely responds to escort warships in UK territorial waters and the adjacent sea areas to ensure compliance with maritime law, to deter malign activity and to protect our national interests.

‘Escorting the Russian task group has demonstrated that the Royal Navy is committed to maintaining maritime security and to co-operating with our Nato Allies.’

HMS Lancaster shadowed the Russian ships from the Strait of Gibraltar to the Celtic Sea as part of Nato’s fast response task force in the Atlantic.

The frigate’s commander, Commander Tom Johnson, said: ‘Working together allows Nato allies to respond to security challenges at pace and collectively deter potential aggressors.

‘Lancaster’s team work exceptionally hard to ensure we are always ready to respond to any threat at a moment’s notice.’