HMS Portland is monitoring the Russian guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov and accompanying tanker Kama as they sail in international waters close to the UK.

The Type 23 frigate joined the Norwegian Coast Guard vessel Bergen as the Russian ships transited south through the Norwegian Sea.

Portland and her specialist Merlin helicopter – both fitted with cutting-edge sonars and sensors – is tracking and reporting on the movements of the Russian ships through the region.

HMS Portland tracks Admiral Gorshkov and tanker in the background. Picture: Royal Navy

Portland’s commanding officer Commander Ed Moss-Ward said: ‘Escorting warships in UK territorial waters and the adjacent sea areas is routine activity for the Royal Navy.

‘By maintaining a visible and persistent presence, the Royal Navy ensures compliance with maritime law and deters malign activity to protect our nation’s interests.

‘Escorting the Russian task group alongside forces from our NATO allies has demonstrated the UK’s commitment to the alliance and to maintaining maritime security.’

HMS Portland departed her home port of Plymouth on Saturday on her latest patrol.

The frigate – which underwent a major refit in 2021 – is adept at surface warfare operations as well as hunting submarines.

Her shadowing of Russian vessels comes as new footage reveals HMS Queen Elizabeth having to warn Russian jets to keep their distance during the aircraft carrier's maiden deployment.