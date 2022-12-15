Royal Navy warships spent nearly 10,000 hours – 60 weeks – on Nato operations in 2022 as the UK led the alliance’s most important naval force.

Commander UK Strike Force, Rear Admiral Rob Pedre, and his predecessor, Vice Admiral Mike Utley, took charge as the alliance carried out its largest planned exercises in the Arctic since the Cold War.

The Royal Navy has now passed on responsibility for leading the Nato Response Force (NRF) to Turkey, but UK operations with the alliance will continue unabated.

The Royal Navy hands over responsibility of NRF to the Turkish Navy onboard HMS Victory.

A handover ceremony on HMS Victory in Portsmouth saw the Nato flag lowered and passed to Turkish Navy chiefs as they take on the command role throughout 2023.

Rear Admiral Pedre said: ‘The Royal Navy has delivered at a crucial time for NATO as it has done throughout the history of the alliance.

‘The prevailing strategic uncertainty across the globe emphasises once again the critical importance of a unified NATO that is ready to protect the security and prosperity of our allies and partners.

The handover comes after Royal Navy warships undertook the equivalent of 60-weeks of Nato operations across 2022.

‘Throughout 2022, Royal Navy warships, sailors and Royal Marines have been at the forefront of the alliance, working tirelessly not just in our role as the head of the NATO Response Force but across a full range of vital operations.

