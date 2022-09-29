Royal Navy remains tight-lipped over investigation of 'inappropriate' behaviour from Portsmouth-based Captain Steve Higham, former HMS Prince of Wales commander
THE ROYAL Navy has declined to release further details into the reported sacking of a high-ranking Naval commander, following allegations of ‘inappropriate’ behaviour on-board HMS Prince of Wales.
The ex-captain of Britain’s newest aircraft carrier has reportedly been sacked over claims he acted inappropriately with female sailors.
Portsmouth-based Captain Steve Higham was being investigated amid complaints that junior servicewomen were left feeling uncomfortable during one-on-one sessions.
The allegations of ‘inappropriate behaviour’ related to his nine-month stint in command of HMS Prince of Wales, national newspapers including The Times have reported.
The Royal Navy remains tight-lipped over the investigation.
Pressed for comment and further details, a Royal Navy representative said: ‘The investigation has concluded. It would be inappropriate to comment further.’
Capt Higham, who served as PM Boris Johnson’s military adviser, commanded the ship on its maiden voyage after leaving No 10 with a lockdown-busting farewell in December 2020.
He gave up command on May 24, as planned, and was in line for the fourth most senior job in the admiralty.
HMS Prince of Wales remains in Portsmouth following an aborted voyage across the Atlantic last month.
The warship was due to sail to the coast of the USA for trials, but her mission was scrapped after the discovery of a major fault affecting one of her propellor shafts.
She is expected to be escorted to a dry dock in Scotland in the near future.
Sister-ship HMS Queen Elizabeth has taken her place and is currently in New York, working alongside the US Navy.