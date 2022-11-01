Royal Navy, Royal Marines and Royal Fleet Auxiliary families urged to apply for bursaries to top boarding school

Crown Charity Greenwich Hospital provides a number of bursaries each year for children of Royal Navy, Royal Marines and Royal Fleet Auxiliary families to attend the Royal Hospital School in Suffolk.

Applications for bursaries for children going into secondary education or sixth form next September are now open, and the school’s admissions team will be attending two information events in Portsmouth, on November 3.

To be eligible for one of the means-tested bursaries a parent will have usually served for a minimum of three years and will be either serving today or have retired from the service, with some exceptions for families with exceptional charitable need.

Royal Hospital School headmaster Simon Lockyer said: ‘We are extremely proud of our very rich maritime heritage. With that association as our backdrop, we inspire our pupils to pursue their interests and make the most of their talents through learning and extra-curricular activities.

‘We have been educating children from seafaring families for many years and are committed to continue providing these very generous bursaries so new generations can experience the exceptional education we are able to provide.’

The first drop-in on November 3 for serving Royal Navy personnel will be at the Leach Building, Whale Island, from 12pm to 2pm, the second for any applicants, will be at The Royal Maritime Club, Portsmouth, from 3pm to 8pm.