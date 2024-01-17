A team of Royal Navy submariners have won the world’s toughest rowing race by battling 3,000 miles across the Atlantic in 35 days.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The five servicemen arrived in their boat Captain Jim at English Harbour, Antigua, just before 1pm on Wednesday having left the Canary Islands on December 13. The team, known as HMS Oardacious, beat 36 teams to the finish line and posted the fastest time by any military crew.

Captain Jim’s skipper Commander Matt Main, from Sussex, said the race had been “tough, really, really tough”.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Royal Navy submariners, known collectively as team HMS Oardacious, who have won the world's toughest rowing race by battling 3,000 miles across the Atlantic in 35 days, four hours and 30 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “It’s a really long way – and I don’t recommend rowing it – try flying it, or perhaps cruising.

“We had some beautiful times in the moonlight, racing through the night on big waves, great fun.

“But there were also lows, some awful crosswinds when you felt you were making no progress, sometimes it felt like it would never end.

“But overall, it’s been a brilliant experience. It’s demanded a lot of love and tolerance at times, but these four men are amazing. We made a real bond.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The other team members were marine engineer officer Commander Dan Seager, 38, from Chester now living in Bristol, medical services officer Lieutenant Rob Clarke, 37, from Fareham, Hampshire, Petty Officer Ian Allen, 39, a nuclear reactor operator from Sevenoaks, Kent but now living in Southampton and Commander Mike Forrester MBE, 40 is from Edinburgh.

A Royal Navy spokesman said: “Their boat, Captain Jim – named in memory of a former colleague – left La Gomera in the Canaries on December 13.

“Since then, the submariners have rowed in shifts of 2 and a half hours on the oars, followed by 90 minutes’ rest in the tiny cabins at each end of the boat.