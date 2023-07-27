Royal Navy team from HMS Collingwood to tackle the Man Vs Mountain challenge

The five sailors from HMS Collingwood's ships company taking on the Man Vs Mountain Rat Race up Snowdon on September 2, 2023. Picture by Keith Woodland, Crown Copyright.

On Saturday September 2, LPT Holly Cole, POPT Alfie Hitchcock, LPT Marcus Ryan, PO Max Pointon and POET Lauren Alton will be testing their resolve for two charities, the primary one being Children with Cancer UK and HMS Collingwood’s closely affiliated charity Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity (RNRMC).

The mountain adventure run starts at sea level in Caernarfon Castle and weaves its way to the summit of Wales’ highest mountain at 3,560ft, and down the other side.

From there, they will enter the old slate quarries of Dinorwic, where there will be an array of exciting obstacles, including the infamous Vertical Kilometre, a kayak stage, a ‘walk-the-plank’ and an exhilarating water slide into Lake Padarn.

LPT Cole was keen to explain why they chose the latter charity: “Having known many of our friends that have been supported by RNRMC and as sailors, who have all previously been deployed for long periods of time, we appreciate the important welfare services RNRMC provide and we wanted to give back to them.”

Since 2007 the RNRMC have funded projects and facilities that boost morale for those who serve today. They also distribute millions of pounds annually to military charities which care for the children, families and veterans of the Royal Navy and Royal Marines.