Royal Navy: What is Royal Navy sea pay, how much is it and who is entitled to it?

What is Royal Navy sea pay?

By Elsa Waterfield
52 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 28th Feb 2023, 12:17pm

Some types of work in the Royal Navy attract additional pay on top of the annual basic pay.

What is sea pay?

Sea pay is designated to all qualifying submariners, for which the initial rate is £12.12 up to a maximum of £26.66 per day, with an extra £5.24 a day at sea.

For more information visit the Royal Navy website.

