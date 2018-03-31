RSPCA backs bid to crack down on unscrupulous puppy sellers

THE nation’s largest animal welfare organisation has backed a government plan to ban ‘third-party’ puppy sales.

It’s support comes as The News has reported that two families fell victim to a vendor who sold puppies below the age at which they can be rehomed.

May, the puppy belonging to the McDermott family , who died

The Bingham and the McDermott families both bought a puppy from a seller in Knowle, north of Fareham.

But the McDermott’s dog May sadly died and the Bingham’s puppy Barney was seriously ill for several weeks, with complications arising from being sold with claims that the dogs were older than they actually were.

A vet confirmed that the puppies were unsuitable to have been sold.

RSPCA deputy chief executive Chris Wainwright said: ‘We are delighted that Defra is considering a ban on third-party sales of puppies and we believe that cracking down on unscrupulous traders, who put profit ahead of animal welfare, will provide much-needed protection for prospective pet owners and puppies.

‘We have always said that an end to third party sales alone would not be enough to end the puppy trade crisis and we are pleased that this is being looked at alongside enhanced licensing conditions for breeders.

‘Together, we hope these moves will offer better protection to puppies and their parents and also reduce the number of families duped by rogue traders in this illegal multimillion-pound trade.’