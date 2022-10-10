RSPCA called out to 'challenging' rescue after grumpy badger falls down lightwell of Gosport house
THE RSPCA have carried out a ‘challenging’ rescue after a fully-grown badger became stuck in the lightwell of a house in Gosport.
The residents spotted the large wild mammal stuck down the front of their building – so they called the RSPCA for help.
RSPCA animal rescue officer Hannah Nixon found that the animal had fallen down a 1.5 metres drop at the front of the house, with the badger in no mood to be helped.
She said: ‘As the walls were smooth and vertical, he had found it impossible to get enough grip to climb out on his own.
‘I armed myself with a ladder, a carrying container and a grasper, and climbed down into the well.
‘It was quite a challenge to catch the badger - he was really not in the mood, and it took several attempts before I was able to catch him and gently transfer him into the container.’
Despite his misadventure, the badger was found to be unharmed.
Hannah added: ‘Once I’d brought him back up to the surface, I checked him over. Luckily, he appeared unscathed by his ordeal. So I transported him to a nearby wildlife reserve where I released him back into the wild.
‘My thanks go to the householders who reported the plight of the badger to us. Happily, this incident had a happy ending, but it could have ended very differently.’
To report an animal in distress, contact the RSPCA’s helpline on 0300 1234 999 or visit the RSPCA’s website.