The residents spotted the large wild mammal stuck down the front of their building – so they called the RSPCA for help.

RSPCA animal rescue officer Hannah Nixon found that the animal had fallen down a 1.5 metres drop at the front of the house, with the badger in no mood to be helped.

She said: ‘As the walls were smooth and vertical, he had found it impossible to get enough grip to climb out on his own.

The badger was rescued after falling into a tight spot in a Gosport home.

‘I armed myself with a ladder, a carrying container and a grasper, and climbed down into the well.

‘It was quite a challenge to catch the badger - he was really not in the mood, and it took several attempts before I was able to catch him and gently transfer him into the container.’

Despite his misadventure, the badger was found to be unharmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The badger was rescued by RSPCA officers.

Hannah added: ‘Once I’d brought him back up to the surface, I checked him over. Luckily, he appeared unscathed by his ordeal. So I transported him to a nearby wildlife reserve where I released him back into the wild.

‘My thanks go to the householders who reported the plight of the badger to us. Happily, this incident had a happy ending, but it could have ended very differently.’