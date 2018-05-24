RSPCA gives deer ‘kiss of life’ after saving it from Hampshire swimming pool

AN RSPCA inspector saved the life of a deer by pulling him from a swimming pool and performing CPR to get him breathing again.

RSPCA inspector Alan Browning was called to a home in Hedge End after a deer was reported to be stuck in a pool.

He says it was ‘the best rescue I’ve ever had’ after getting the deer out of the pool, giving him CPR and drying him off.

Alan said: ‘When I arrived at the home I realised quite how perilous the situation was.

‘The deer had fallen into the pool and wasn’t able to get out himself or put his feet down on the bottom so he was treading water and swimming around in a panic.

‘Unsurprisingly he was exhausted and was starting to struggle to keep his head above water, he was on the verge of drowning.

‘I managed to grab him and drag him out of the water and onto the side.

‘The poor thing had inhaled so much water I was not hopeful of a recovery but using CPR I managed to get him going again.

‘I sat him upright while he coughed up chlorinated water and finally, after about 10 minutes of rubbing him down vigorously with a large towel, he looked up at me and then ran off.

‘Had the outdoor pool not have been heated the situation might have been very different – I’ve been an inspector for 30 years and this was by far the best rescue I’ve ever had.

‘To save a life and watch it recover before my very eyes having using untried techniques was so magical.’