Holly and Eve have been the recipients of anniversary treats this week as they mark being at The Stubbington Ark for a year – but they are still looking for a home.

They both received some anniversary treats in the form of food, but although the team marked the occasion it is also sad because they have not found a new home yet.

Holly has been described as the confident leader who is always the first one at the door eager for her breakfast and dinner.

She loves her greens and is always happy to see people and interact with them.

Eve is more timid, but her confidence is growing by following Holly’s lead.

She loves sitting in her outside run, relaxing in the fresh air watching the world go by.

