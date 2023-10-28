News you can trust since 1877
RSPCA Stubbington Ark: Two rabbits desperately seeking home mark 365 days in RSPCA Solent branch's care

Holly and Eve have been the recipients of anniversary treats this week as they mark being at The Stubbington Ark for a year – but they are still looking for a home.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 28th Oct 2023, 11:01 BST
Updated 28th Oct 2023, 11:03 BST

These sisters, both aged approximately three years old, have been in the care of The Stubbington Ark for 365 days – and the team that works at the centre organised a little treat for them.

They both received some anniversary treats in the form of food, but although the team marked the occasion it is also sad because they have not found a new home yet.

Holly has been described as the confident leader who is always the first one at the door eager for her breakfast and dinner.

She loves her greens and is always happy to see people and interact with them.

Eve is more timid, but her confidence is growing by following Holly’s lead.

She loves sitting in her outside run, relaxing in the fresh air watching the world go by.

They are to be homed together as they have a lovely bond and they can either be indoor or outdoor bunnies. They will need a rabbit-proof room or a large shed with a run permanently and if you are interested in adopting Holly and Eve, visit the RSPCA’s website. Click here for more.

