RSS David Attenborough - the ship that was almost named Boaty McBoatface - to leave Portsmouth Naval Base
A POLAR research ship will be leaving Portsmouth Naval Base this afternoon after a quick stop in the city.
RRS Sir David Attenborough arrived after 8am today as part of wider logistics.
Now the ship – originally planned to be named by a Twitter poll, which saw Boaty McBoatface the overwhelming leader – will leave the city at around 6.30pm this evening, according to the Queen’s Harbour Master.
The polar research ship is operated by the British Antartic Survey and the Natural Environment Research Council, and is not a naval ship.
The navy’s current ice patrol ship, HMS Protector, is based at Devonport. HMS Endurance – known as Red Plum – was her predecessor, and was a Portsmouth ship.