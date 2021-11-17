RRS Sir David Attenborough arrived after 8am today as part of wider logistics.

Now the ship – originally planned to be named by a Twitter poll, which saw Boaty McBoatface the overwhelming leader – will leave the city at around 6.30pm this evening, according to the Queen’s Harbour Master.

The polar research ship is operated by the British Antartic Survey and the Natural Environment Research Council, and is not a naval ship.

The RRS Sir David Attenborough arrives to refuel in Portsmouth Picture: Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images

The navy’s current ice patrol ship, HMS Protector, is based at Devonport. HMS Endurance – known as Red Plum – was her predecessor, and was a Portsmouth ship.

