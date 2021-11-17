RSS David Attenborough - the ship that was almost named Boaty McBoatface - to leave Portsmouth Naval Base

A POLAR research ship will be leaving Portsmouth Naval Base this afternoon after a quick stop in the city.

By Richard Lemmer
Wednesday, 17th November 2021, 2:56 pm

RRS Sir David Attenborough arrived after 8am today as part of wider logistics.

Now the ship – originally planned to be named by a Twitter poll, which saw Boaty McBoatface the overwhelming leader – will leave the city at around 6.30pm this evening, according to the Queen’s Harbour Master.

The polar research ship is operated by the British Antartic Survey and the Natural Environment Research Council, and is not a naval ship.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The RRS Sir David Attenborough arrives to refuel in Portsmouth Picture: Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images

The navy’s current ice patrol ship, HMS Protector, is based at Devonport. HMS Endurance – known as Red Plum – was her predecessor, and was a Portsmouth ship.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 26p a day.

A paddle boarder looks on as the RRS Sir David Attenborough sails past the Round Tower into Portsmouth Harbour Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire
David AttenboroughTwitter