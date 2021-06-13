Rubbish dumped in Gosport sparks anger from police and council staff

Gosport Borough Council’s streetscene team came across the mess in the open space in Raven Close.

They tweeted: ‘Our parks and open spaces are for everyone to enjoy so please treat them with respect. This is the open space at Raven Close where a wheeled bin has been stolen and rubbish strewn everywhere, broken bottles and the bin set on fire.’

Gosport police added: ‘Leave it as you found it. Please enjoy the weather and the green areas, but please don't leave them in this state. It is not acceptable.’

Rubbish left in Raven Close, Gosport Picture: Gosport Borough Council Streetscene team

Picture: Gosport Borough Council Streetscene team

Picture: Gosport Borough Council Streetscene