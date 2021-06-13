Rubbish dumped in Gosport sparks anger from police and council staff
POLICE and council workers have slated people who left rubbish strewn over a grassy area.
Sunday, 13th June 2021, 4:56 pm
Gosport Borough Council’s streetscene team came across the mess in the open space in Raven Close.
They tweeted: ‘Our parks and open spaces are for everyone to enjoy so please treat them with respect. This is the open space at Raven Close where a wheeled bin has been stolen and rubbish strewn everywhere, broken bottles and the bin set on fire.’
Gosport police added: ‘Leave it as you found it. Please enjoy the weather and the green areas, but please don't leave them in this state. It is not acceptable.’
