Runner from Portchester went to extreme lengths to show her cousin ‘anything is possible’

Jessica Watt and Ethan Mortimer running the Great South Run. Picture: Amy Watt

On Sunday, October 17, Jessica Watt ran 10 miles in the Great South Run wearing a blindfold and headphones, guided by her boyfriend Ethan Mortimer, in order to raise funds for the Molly Watt Trust and awareness for her family members' rare condition.

Olivia Morton, Jessica’s cousin, suffers from a progressive condition known as Usher Syndrome, affecting hearing, sight and for some, balance and of which there is currently no cure.

The Molly Watt Trust’s main focus is to raise awareness of Usher Syndrome, by organising meetups and events, the provision of small group workshops as well as offering mentoring and Keynote awareness presentations.

Every person living with Usher Syndrome is affected differently and each condition is unique, Olivia, was born deaf and in 2019 was diagnosed with Usher's Syndrome and told she would go blind, but with no indication as to when.

‘It was a tough mental game in the heat and with the distance as I had no idea how far I had really gone or how long I had left as I couldn't see the finish line’, Jessica said.

Now 16, Olivia has no peripheral vision and is completely blind when exposed to minimal light, which she has found hard to come to terms with and the family want to show their support for her.

‘I ran to show her that you can still do anything you put your mind to, you just have to adapt how you do it’, said Jessica.

Jessica completed the race in one hour and 45 minutes and raised a total of £1,360, which will also go towards funding items of assistive tech/ equipment to enhance the lives of those like Olivia, living with Usher Syndrome.

Jessica said: ‘I realised that this is her reality and something she lives with every day. Olivia was very emotional watching us run together and has been inspired to do a 5k run herself.’

Olivia won’t be alone in this mission to complete a run of just over three miles as her other cousin, Amt Watt, plans to join her.

‘We as a family are proving to her that anything is possible’ said Amy.

To donate to Jessica’s run visit uk.virginmoneygiving.com/JessicaWattUshers

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron