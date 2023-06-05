Runner with Parkinson's is on course to complete '50 mile slam' fundraising challenge

Throw Parkinson’s disease into the mix and it’s nothing short of incredible.

Parkinson's is a condition in which parts of the brain become progressively damaged over the years, with shaking or tremors and stiff muscles the main symptoms. While there is no cure, thanks to advances in treatment most people with Parkinson's now have a normal or near-normal life expectancy.

Antony Rose from Lovedean, near Waterlooville, was diagnosed with the degenerative condition in 2019 at the age of 49. But the keen runner has not let it him slow down as he tackles the quartet of 50 mile Centurion Races to raise funds and awareness for the charity Cure Parkinson’s. He has already completed the South Downs Way 50 on April 8 and the North Downs Way 50 on May 20. He is due to run the Wendover Woods 50 on July 8, and finally the Chiltern Wonderland 50 on September 16.

Antony Rose, from Lovedean, has Parkinson's disease. He is aiming to complete four 50 mile running races in 2023 to fundraise for Cure Parkinson's. Antony in training for the '50 mile slam'

Antony started getting seriously into running in his 40s.

‘I started doing 10s and then building it up from there. I've always been a keen hill walker, but then some friends of mine said, why don't you try a triathlon? We did the London Triathlon which was quite wonderful – cycling around the middle of London closed roads. After that, it was a question of: “What's next?”

‘I did a marathon and then discovered ultra-marathons – most of them are on trails, which I love, so it's off-road running.

I just started getting into that in 2016 and then my left leg started doing its own thing. I had fallen over just before it started its weird thing, so myself and the medical profession thought it might be nerve damage or something I'd done to my knee or my back.’

Antony Rose, from Lovedean, has Parkinson's disease. He is aiming to complete four 50 mile running races in 2023 to fundraise for Cure Parkinson's. Antony on completing the South Downs Way 50

‘It was two or three years into this problem with my leg that I had some other symptoms appear as well, such as my writing getting worse, and one of the other wonderful things about Parkinson's is that you get constipation. So I went to the doctor's again, and this time they said it could be Parkinson's. I went for a neurologist's appointment and he watched me walk up and down the corridor and said: “Yeah, you've got Parkinson's”.

He recalls how it was actually a relief – and terrifying – to finally give a name to what had been ailing him.

‘In a way it was a relief to know what it was, because I'd spent two-and-a-half, three years of hobbling and feeling lost, and then on the other hand it was: oh hell, you've got Parkinson's. It was a pretty emotional, intense day. And there's not a lot of support out there. You've basically got the 10-15 minute appointment with the neurologist and explaining what meds you're going to be on, and then it's: “Bye!” So, ok, what now?’

Since his diagnosis however, Antony has been receiving treatment to help alleviate some of the physical symptoms of Parkinson’s, and has been able to start running again.

Antony has been a longtime supporter of Cure Parkinson’s after being inspired by the charity’s late founder, Tom Isaacs. He has previously run the Thames Path 100 in 2020 and South Downs Way 100 in 2021 for the charity.

He says: ‘When I was first diagnosed it coincided with the BBC programme about the GDNF (glial cell-derived neurotrophic factor) trial featuring Tom Isaacs. Even though I didn't get the chance to meet him, he will always have a place in my heart for his attitude towards the disease. It’s why I chose Cure Parkinson's – I want to help find a cure so that future generations don't have to suffer.’

The father-of-three has also been inspired by the Back To The Future film star Michael J Fox, who went public with his Parkinson’s diagnosis in 1998 and has been a high-profile campaigner in the fight to find a cure ever since.

‘I had read Michael J Fox's book donkey's years ago, I didn't think how relevant it would be to me in due course.

‘It's surprising how many people don't realise that it's degenerative. I'm still working as an accountant, and I've had clients ask: “Are you getting better?” Erm, no!’

Living ‘a stone’s throw’ from the South Downs National Park, he was able to complete the first race on familiar turf.

‘There are some nice fields around there, and I get out to Queen Elizabeth Country Park and the South Downs regularly – it's my favourite place to run.’

Now, with two races down and two to go in his challenge, Antony is positive about completing it this time around. He first attempted to complete this ‘50 mile slam’ back in 2017, but had to pause the challenge due to the impact the then undiagnosed condition was having on his health.

‘I'm determined to try and achieve the slam. I tried to do it back in 2017 before I was diagnosed, but Parkinson's stopped me completing it – I couldn't run due to worsening dystonia making my left leg do all sorts of weird things.

‘Luckily my symptoms aren't too bad at the moment. I get the occasional tremor and a bit of stiffness here and there, but the meds work quite well.’

He completed the first leg on the South Downs run in 11 hours 34 minutes.

‘I wished I'd done more training in the run up to it, but life gets in the way unfortunately, and Parkinson's does give you an overwhelming amount of apathy as well.

‘I had no expectations of a fast time – I just wanted to avoid the cut-offs. The race itself was fantastic. Centurion put on really good races with fantastic crews at the eight stations on the route – they give you a real lift.

‘The South Downs itself is stunning and we had a really beautiful day to run on. We had clouds below us in the valley when we were up on the tops of the ridges, and it was a brilliant day to run on. And all the other runners, you chat with them as you go along, it's fantastic.’

The North Downs run was a little slower – 12 hours 19 minutes, but he was carrying an injury.

‘I pulled my calf in the run up to it so I was taking it a bit more steadily, and running a bit strangely in the first half of the race as I could feel it tweaking, but as I got warmed up, it calmed down. I've had a couple of sports physio sessions on it since then, and it's on the mend. Hopefully by the time the July race comes around I'll be fighting fit!’

Cure Parkinson’s is grateful to Antony for organising and taking part in the challenge in support of their research. Helen Matthews, Deputy CEO, said: ‘Fundraising support is absolutely critical for the charity to enable us to achieve our goal. We aim to cure Parkinson’s and the only way we will do this is through the help of all our incredible supporters – it’s as simple as that!’

To donate to Antony’s ’Centurion Running 50 mile slam’ go to: justgiving.com/fundraising/Puckfarkinsons