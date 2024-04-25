Rush hour traffic delays on M27, A27 and M3 this evening
AA Traffic News said: “There is slow traffic on M27 Eastbound at J5 A335 Stoneham Way (Southampton Airport / Eastleigh). Congestion to J3 (Southampton Docks)J3.
“Delays of nine minutes and delays easing on M27 Eastbound between M27 (Rownhams Services) and J7 A334 Charles Watts Way (Hedge End). Average speed 15 mph.”
There were also delays on the A27. The AA added: “Delays of six minutes and delays easing on A27 Westbound between A3(M) J5 (Bedhampton / Havant / Farlington) and M27 (Portsbridge Roundabout). Average speed 15 mph.”
And traffic is also slow on the M3, the AA added: “Slow traffic on M3 Southbound from J10 A31 (Winchester) to J13.”
