“Petrified” passengers have told how they feared for their lives on board a cruise ship which was hit by a storm off the French coast in the Bay of Biscay.

People on board Saga’s Spirit of Discovery said it was “absolute pandemonium” as people and furniture were flung across the ship while it got battered by giant waves for 18 hours on Saturday. Others wrote farewell notes to loved ones in the event they did not make it back to shore.

Eight ambulances were waiting for passengers at Portsmouth International Port on Monday evening following the traumatic incident before four people were taken to hospital. Around 100 people of the 1,000 passengers on the 14-day Canary cruise were said to have suffered injuries according to Saga Cruises, though passengers have told The News they believe the number was higher.

Ambulances attend Portsmouth International Port after Saga's Spirit of Discovery docks on November 6.

Voyagers on board reported fearing the worst when the ship's propulsion safety system activated at 12.30pm on Saturday and turned the ship before a decision was taken to remain stationary in the ocean as the liner was battered by giant waves and gale winds.

A 58-year-old female passenger, who does not want to be named, was on board with her husband and parents. She said the ordeal was “horrendous”. Speaking of the incident when the ship turned to the side, she said: “You could hear plates crashing and then there was an announcement from the captain who screamed over the tannoy system as the ship veered. The panic in his voice made everyone else panic.

“People were told to sit down. The ship was all over the place…it was absolute pandemonium. Things were flying everywhere. People were being thrown all over the place. The medics were overrun. My mum saw someone being resuscitated, there were broken bones, people on stretchers and people crying including the crew, who were running around frantically trying to help everyone. It was petrifying.

“People were sleeping with life jackets on and writing messages home to loved ones in case we didn’t get back. We’re happy to be alive.”

Items were damaged on board Saga’s Spirit of Discovery

After arriving back at the port, the passenger said someone was airlifted off the ship while another left in a neck brace. She told The News that reports on board suggested there were more than 100 people injured. She also praised the crew for their “great” efforts.

Peter Sawyerl, 76, of Christchurch, described the situation as “terrifying”, saying: “People were getting thrown out of their chairs. It was an absolute mess in the dining room and the cabins with furniture everywhere.

“We couldn’t believe how high we were being thrown when the 54ft waves were hitting. People were being picked up off the floor. A lot of people were elderly and with mobility issues and were in single cabins. Many went downstairs so they were not on their own. The staff were brilliant in dealing with everything.”

He also questioned the decision to head into the Bay of Biscay - with him saying a weather app had warned of 11.4 metre waves and strong gales a few days earlier. “We could have stayed in Gran Canaria a couple more days. Storms can be predicted. We should have made for shelter even if we were late back to port in Portsmouth,” he said.

Another passenger said they were put in a “dangerous situation” by heading for the UK when forecasts showed stormy weather. “The ship was not moving for 18 hours so it took a battering from the waves and wind. We were the only cruise ship in the Bay of Biscay…others had taken refuge,” she said.