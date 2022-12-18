Santas brighten drizzly seafront as Southsea Christmas fun run returns after three year gap
Hundreds braved drizzly conditions in Santa garb to spread festive cheer in Southsea as the annual Santa Run returned.
More than 1000 runners gathered at Southsea Castle on the morning of Sunday, December 18 for three seperate races, with 316 donning festive red suits and beards among other Christmas costumes for the fun run.
Organised by Portsmouth fitness events company Believe and Achieve, the Santa Run returned in full force after a three year hiatus.
Founder and race director Rob Pigott said: ‘The Santa Run has come back to Southsea after a three year gap due to Covid and other restrictions. We had some Santa suits left over from previous years and everyone has been encouraged to get back and run along Southsea as santa.’
Santas, elves, reindeer and even a Grinch set off at 10am backed by the Big Noise Community Samba Band.
Eight-hundred-and-eighty-six runners competed in the Portsmouth Coastal Marathon and half marathon events earlier in the morning. Money raised through all three races will go to Rowan’s Hospice, who provided care for Rob’s sister before her passing a few years ago.
Rob added: ‘The elements are going to be difficult out there today. We’ve got plenty of foil blankets and hot mulled wine waiting for them, that's the important thing.’
Dressed as the Grinch, Ewan Crooks said: ‘Last year I was Scrooge and I’ve been Santa, an elf, a snowman. I’ve already been stopped numerous times for photos and I’ve already scared a couple of kids.’
From Stubbington Green Runners, Susan Wakefield, Mike Healey and Pete Turnbull turned out to join the fun, and also to support Sophie’s Legacy, a charity founded after 10 year old Sophie Fairall died from cancer in September 2021. Mike said: ‘It's good to get a group of people together as a community and just have a laugh.’
Similarly dressed was Wendy Durrant, 59, who has taken part for the last five years, including a ‘virtual’ fun run for the past two where participants ran individually and later submitted their times. Feeling ‘cold but excited’, Wendy said: ‘I always enjoy doing the Santa Run along the seafront, and also it's to raise money for Rowan’s. I’ve already walked from the other end where I put the car so I feel like I’ve already done half of it.’