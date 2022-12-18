Grinch Ewan Crooks (41) and Victoria Hedges (36) all ready for the Festive Half Marathon starting from Southsea Castle. Picture: Mike Cooter (181222)

More than 1000 runners gathered at Southsea Castle on the morning of Sunday, December 18 for three seperate races, with 316 donning festive red suits and beards among other Christmas costumes for the fun run.

Organised by Portsmouth fitness events company Believe and Achieve, the Santa Run returned in full force after a three year hiatus.

Founder and race director Rob Pigott said: ‘The Santa Run has come back to Southsea after a three year gap due to Covid and other restrictions. We had some Santa suits left over from previous years and everyone has been encouraged to get back and run along Southsea as santa.’

Runners undeterred by the weather start the Santa Fun Run at Southsea Castle. Picture: Mike Cooter (181222)

Santas, elves, reindeer and even a Grinch set off at 10am backed by the Big Noise Community Samba Band.

Eight-hundred-and-eighty-six runners competed in the Portsmouth Coastal Marathon and half marathon events earlier in the morning. Money raised through all three races will go to Rowan’s Hospice, who provided care for Rob’s sister before her passing a few years ago.

Rob added: ‘The elements are going to be difficult out there today. We’ve got plenty of foil blankets and hot mulled wine waiting for them, that's the important thing.’

Dressed as the Grinch, Ewan Crooks said: ‘Last year I was Scrooge and I’ve been Santa, an elf, a snowman. I’ve already been stopped numerous times for photos and I’ve already scared a couple of kids.’

From Stubbington Green Runners, Susan Wakefield, Mike Healey and Pete Turnbull turned out to join the fun, and also to support Sophie’s Legacy, a charity founded after 10 year old Sophie Fairall died from cancer in September 2021. Mike said: ‘It's good to get a group of people together as a community and just have a laugh.’