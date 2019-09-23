Sausage dog sports day welcomes more than 50 dachshunds - including one that was shot in Syria as a pup

DACHSHUNDS of all shapes and sizes spent a day wagging their tails in delight as they took part in a sports day – including a courageous dog who was shot as a puppy in Syria.

More than 50 dachshunds were joined by their families at Pawswoof Doggy Daycare in Claybank Road, Portsmouth, for a day of fun, friendship and exercise.

Jemma O'Grady with Shelby. East Hants Dachshund sports day in aid of charity.'Picture: Chris Moorhouse (220919-01)

Larissa Carey from East Hants Dachshunds put together the event. The group organises walks for dachshund owners, and this was the first time all of the four-legged friends were able to get together under one roof.

Ellen Molloy, 62 from Portsmouth, brought along a dachshund with a remarkable story to tell.

Jack, known by others as ‘Wonky’ was shot in Syria when he was just three months old.

But despite the hardship he’s faced, Jack is full of love and trust for every human he meets.

Jack, known by others as Wonky was shot in Syria when he was just three months old - he spent the day at the East Hants Dachshunds sports day event

Ellen said: ‘Even though he was shot, he loves being around people, and other dachshunds.

‘He had a wonderful time and definitely shown everyone his cheekier side.’

An assault course had been set up, with dogs spurred on by the incentive of getting a piece of cheese.

Ruby. East Hants Dachshund sports day in aid of charity.'Picture: Chris Moorhouse (220919-04)

Times were recorded, and a dog show was also held during the day.

Jemma O’Grady, 34 from Gosport, went along with one-year-old Shelby, who had entered into Best Male.

Jemma said: ‘He’s really enjoyed it because there's lots going on.

‘He’s met a lot of the other dogs before while on walks and all of them seemed comfortable around one another.

From left, Hayley Harris and Fifi, Ben Harris and Dizzy, Jon Hibbert and Mabel, Harriet Newman-Rose with Lt Maverick and Lord Dashington, Jamie Neve with Podrick and Megan Wraxall with another Fifi.'Picture: Chris Moorhouse (220919-06)

‘Shelby had a go at the cheese dash assault course but didn’t quite make it to the end.'

The event was also raising money for Dachshund Health UK, with a lucky dip raffle, kids activities and a silent auction.

Organiser and co-founder of East Hants Dachshunds, Larissa Carey, was delighted to see the dogs getting along so well with one another.

‘Some of these dachshunds are genuine best friends,’ she said.

'The way their eyes light up when they see each other is so beautiful.

‘They really do love each other so it’s nice to give them a day like this.’

Ruby and Dexter, right.'Picture: Chris Moorhouse (220919-03)