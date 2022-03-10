Sausages scoop gold awards for farm shop near Wickham

Suzi, Jasmine and Morny from the butchery team at Westlands Farm Shop in the Meon Valley with their Gold certificates and their prize-winning bangers

Four of the butchers at Westlands Farm Shop, near Wickham, each put forward their own secret recipe for the tastiest bangers in the south in the competition run by Hampshire Fare – and they all won gold awards for their entries.

All four award-winning sausages will be available to taste for anyone visiting the Westlands Farm Shop in Shedfield this weekend – from tomorrow, Friday, March 11, through to Sunday.

The butchers worked on their secret recipes over a few weeks before finally submitting their best bangers to the judges at Hampshire Fare.

The winning flavours were Pork and Porter, Chilli Cheese and Pork, Honey and Mustard Pork, and Farmhouse Pork.

Farm shop owner Graham Collett said: ‘We know we have a great butchery team at Westlands, but this shows that they are also dab hands at creating really tasty sausages too.

‘The pandemic has meant there have not been as many competitions where our butchers can show off their skills and abilities so it is great to see these sorts of food awards coming back.

‘I am really proud of the whole of the butchery team for this – they submitted four sausages, one each, and they all won gold. You can’t get better than that.

‘We are so delighted with the wins that we will be cooking up each of the award winning sausages and offering tasters to all of our shoppers in the store this weekend – starting from Friday.

‘So if you want to get a taste for what an award-winning banger should be like get along to Westlands Farm Shop this weekend and try them out.’

