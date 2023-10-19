The team from Home-Start Portsmouth in September 2023.

The Summer Stories project provides an additional free Stay & Play group for families across the city of Portsmouth during the school holidays. Each week has a different focus, all concluding in story time and including activities around the story of the week such as messy play, crafts, outdoor play, and snacks. Each family who attends are also gifted a copy of a book and some activities to take away with them. This funding will see the charity host a group a week during the school holidays for the coming year

Natasha Solanki, Home-Start Portsmouth’s fundraising manager said: ‘’We are beyond thrilled to have won this funding from Tesco and provide groups for a whole year. Since trialling these groups last year, it is clear there is a need for them, as they have been a huge success. To be able to gift resources and books is a wonderful thing for families, and it is lovely to be able to provide additional support throughout the school holidays, especially with no financial barriers.’’

Tesco UK CEO Jason Tarry said: “Helping schools and children’s groups access the food and resources they need is vitally important in getting children a stronger start in life. Children with enough food have more energy, better concentration, and ultimately achieve more too."

Funding is available to community groups and charities looking to fund local projects that bring benefits to communities. To find out more visit tescoplc.com/strongerstarts.