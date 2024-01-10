News you can trust since 1877
Schools in Hampshire: Here are 47 Ofsted ratings for primary schools in Portsmouth, Havant, Gosport, Waterlooville and Emsworth

As the deadline for primary school applications draws closer, parents will be trying to decide what school they want to send their children to.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 10th Jan 2024, 16:19 GMT
Updated 10th Jan 2024, 16:34 GMT

There are hundreds of primary schools in and around Portsmouth that provide excellent education opportunities for children. The deadline for primary school applications is January 15, 2024.

Here are 47 Ofsted ratings for primary schools in Portsmouth, Gosport, Havant, Fareham, Emsworth and Waterlooville:

Here are some of the Ofsted reports for primary schools in the area.

Here are some of the Ofsted reports for primary schools in the area.

Mayfield School, Portsmouth, received an Ofsted rating of Inadequate in a report that was published on February 3, 2023 and in a monitoring visit, the inspection oultined that there are still some weaknesses.

Mayfield School, Portsmouth, received an Ofsted rating of Inadequate in a report that was published on February 3, 2023 and in a monitoring visit, the inspection oultined that there are still some weaknesses.

The Madani Academy in Portsmouth has an Ofsted rating of good in its latest inspection which was published on December 13, 2023.

The Madani Academy in Portsmouth has an Ofsted rating of good in its latest inspection which was published on December 13, 2023.

Fairfield Infant School has received a good Ofsted rating in its most recent inspection which took place on November 1 and 2, 2023. Pictured: Students at Fairfield Infant School

Fairfield Infant School has received a good Ofsted rating in its most recent inspection which took place on November 1 and 2, 2023.

