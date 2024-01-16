Schools in Hampshire: Here are 50 Ofsted ratings for primary schools in Portsmouth, Havant, Gosport, Waterlooville and Emsworth
Hampshire is home to so many amazing education settings for students at primary school level – here is how some of them have been rated by Ofsted.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 10th Jan 2024, 16:19 GMT
Updated 16th Jan 2024, 12:11 GMT
There are hundreds of primary schools in and around Portsmouth that provide excellent education opportunities for children.
Each school will get an Ofsted rating following an inspection from the governing body and they could receive either an outstanding, good, requires improvement or inadequate rating. If a school receives an inadequate or requires improvement Ofsted rating, they will be monitored to ensure that improvements are made.
Here are 50 Ofsted ratings for primary schools in Portsmouth, Gosport, Havant, Fareham, Emsworth and Waterlooville:
1 / 13