Schools in Hampshire: Here are Ofsted ratings across Hampshire released in 2024

Ofsted monitors schools all across the country to ensure that children are receiving the best education possible.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 11th Apr 2024, 16:26 BST

Ofsted is a governing body that determines how well a school is performing following inspections throughout each setting. If a school receives an outstanding rating, Ofsted will do checks every few years to ensure that the quality of education is being upheld. Ofsted checks schools every four years or 30 months to make sure they are providing the best education possible.

To view an Ofsted, click here.

Here are 16 schools in Hampshire that have had Ofsted ratings this year:

Newtown Soberton Infant School has received a good Ofsted rating following its recent inspection. The report was published on March 18, 2024.

Bay House School in Gosport has had an Ofsted monitoring visit following a requires improvement rating in its previous full inspection. The monitoring visit was published on March 18, 2024. Picture: Keith Woodland

Peel Common Infant School and Nursery Unit received a good Ofsted rating in its recent inspection which was published on March 11, 2024.

