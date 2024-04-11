"Screaming" man saved in Gosport sea after dramatic rescue operation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Hardway in Gosport. Pic: Alison Treacher

A dramatic rescue operation was launched by marine police and the Coastguard after the man was spotted in the water by The Museum of Naval Firepower, near the Hardway on Friday around 9pm.

The stricken man was pulled from the sea before marine police sped off from the scene and took him to hospital. It is not known how he came to be in the water.

An eyewitness fisherman, who sounded the alarm and feared the worst, said: “I was fishing on Friday night in front of the Powder Monkey Tap House when I heard a man screaming for help in the water.

“I called the Coastguard and the marine police came over to the area of water I had described to the Coastguard. While on the phone the calls for help from the man went silent and then the Coastguard confirmed the police had pulled the man from the water. “A boat with blue lights then speed off towards Portsmouth - I presume with the victim. Then multiple boats arrived with spot lights searching the water for some time.”