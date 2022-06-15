23rd Portsmouth beavers, cubs and scouts. Sea Angling Festival opening parade, Guildhall Square, Portsmouth Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 150622-07)

The Sea Angling Classic 2022 will see 62 boats take to the Solent from Friday to Saturday in a bid to win historic trophies and a £150,000 angling boat as the grand prize.

Competing boats will be paraded around Portsmouth Harbour at 6pm tomorrow, and the event was officially opened with a parade from Guildhall Square to Gunwharf Quays this evening.

Anglers taking part in the parade said the event – which featured school children and Scouts groups from across the city – was a much needed attraction for the next generation of anglers.

A £150,000 boat is up for grabs as the grand prize of the Sea Angling Classic 2022. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Jamie Cook, the CEO of the Angling Trust, said events like the Sea Angling Classic were vital for keeping the tradition alive.

He said: ‘Portsmouth has such a rich heritage, it’s a brilliant location for it – Portsmouth is an example to other coastal communities, showing them what is possible.’

Nick Wallis, who previously ran Allan’s Marine fishing shop in Twyford Avenue, said the event was a brilliant way to encourage more young people to take part in an important part of the seaside city’s traditions.

But he said increasing bureaucracy around club’s supporting junior members meant many city angling clubs had suffered dwindling youth membership over the last 15 years.

The trophies made by apprentices at BAE Systems are shown to the crowd. Sea Angling Festival opening parade, Guildhall Square, Portsmouth Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 150622-11)

The 56-year-old, who will be taking part in the competition, said: ‘But it’s legislation that’s done it. It’s gone beyond needing a DBS (Disclosure and Barring Service) check to take kids out fishing.

‘There used to be 150 kids who would come to fishing clubs around the city.’

But plenty of young people were enjoying the parade to launch the Sea Angling Classic, inspiring several to take up the hobby for themselves.

Lucas Newell, a 10-year-old member of 23 Portsmouth Stamshaw Scouts group, said: ‘It was very exciting to be part of the parade – I really liked it.

‘I really want to go fishing with my friends, but I haven’t got around to it yet.’

Sarah Bostock, a Scout leader with 23 Portsmouth Stamshaw Scouts group, said the competition had created a buzz within her group.

Sarah, who has been with the group for more than three years, said: ‘They have absolutely loved it. They have been really looking forward to it as it’s not something they have done before.

‘Our Scout section do the fishing badge every year – it’s really good for their mental health and it’s a really good skill to have.

‘I think parents are working longer hours that means it’s harder to find the time – and it can be hard to fund the equipment.

‘We are really lucky we do a lot of fund raising for our events, but also a lot of the scout leaders bring in their own personal equipment.’

The competition concludes on Sunday with a range of live acts performing in the Historic Dockyard from 10am, leading up to prize giving and then a winners boat parade from 12pm.